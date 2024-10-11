While the Seattle Supersonics may not be returning to the NBA anytime soon, their aura of the 1990's continues to live rent-free in the heads of basketball fans and Seattle faithful alike. Their retro logos, uniforms, and color scheme are all still very relevant in today's society and Nike will honor the team once again with their upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low release.

The Seattle Supersonics are most known for housing legendary names like Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton, and even drafting Kevin Durant upon his arrival to the NBA. The Supersonics called Seattle home from 1967-2008 prior to their move to Oklahoma City, but it wasn't before the franchise made a memorable impact on both the NBA and the Seattle metro area.

Nike SB (skateboarding) has been an innovator in unique colorways since its inception and they're choosing a Seattle Supersonics' colorway for their upcoming shoes, tying in the iconic colors of the franchise's uniforms.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Supersonics”

The upcoming shoe takes the shape of the Nike SB Dunk, which has quickly become a staple in streetwear and is recognized as one of the best skateboarding shoes around. This particular pair immediately screams “Supersonics” with its classic red/green color scheme. We see alternating panels throughout the upper, following by contrasts in white along the midsole and Nike Swoosh. Hits of yellow are included in the Nike logos as well as the outline of the Nike Swoosh. The shoes are finished off with a classic gum outsole.

Finer details will reveal that the tongue is made from the same mesh a basketball jersey is made of, furthering the connection to the Supersonics. All in all, this pair is certainly a must-have for any Seattle Supersonics fans and we should see these sell out rather quickly.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Seattle Supersonics” is set to release December 17, 2024 just in time for the Christmas holiday. The shoes will come with a standard retail tag of $125 and should see a release on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers.