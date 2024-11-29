ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again to continue our College Basketball betting predictions and picks with coverage of this upcoming tilt. The Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) will visit the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils (4-2) in an exciting matchup on ESPN. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seattle U-Duke prediction and pick.

Seattle U is 2-4 following their most recent 56-61 loss to Furman. Just prior, they mounted two consecutive wins over UC San Diego and Northwest, so this team is fully capable of putting together a winning effort. However, they'll have a monumental task at hand when hitting the road to face a top team in the nation.

The Duke Blue Devils most recently fell to No.1 Kansas 72-75. The game came down to the final minutes as Duke couldn't capitalize without Hunter Dickinson in the lineup for the Jayhawks. They'll hope for a convincing win at home in this one before hosting another ranked opponent in No. 4 Auburn.

Here are the Seattle U-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seattle U-Duke Odds

Seattle U: +26.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +3500

Duke: -26.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Seattle U vs. Duke

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network, ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Seattle U Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle U Redhawks are returning as the reigning College Basketball Invitational following their finish last season and they're returning most of their talented core to this season. Head Coach Chris Victor is in his fourth season and holds a 66-35 overall record at the helm. They've typically been a formidable opponent against ranked competition during their school's history, but they'll need to eb perfect in their efforts to take down Duke on the road.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe has made an immediate impact for this team as a transfer addition from Georgia, already leading the Redhawks in scoring (14.5 PPG), rebounding (10.5 RPG), and steals (1.8 SPG). Their lineup is lead by experienced players like John Christofilis and Paris Dawson, but Moncrieffe takes them to the next level in terms of having a scoring option to look towards.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Duke Blue Devils will have to rebound following their last loss to Kansas, but they continued to prove their strength as one of the nation's top teams despite the loss. Freshman Cooper Flagg has been exactly as advertised, leading Duke is points, rebounds, assists and blocks. He's also shown an early ability to hit contested threes as the team is collectively shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. With 17.3 APG to only 11.3 turnovers per game, they're also playing very smart and doing a great job of maximizing their possessions.

Duke has been known to shut teams down with their defense and Cooper Flagg will have a massive advantage working in the paint during this one. He's also an extremely willing passer and with how well they've been shooting from the field, don't be surprised if we see him working a facilitating role throughout this game. They'll have every chance to fire up this home crowd and the pressure will eventually get too great for the visiting Redhawks. Expect some deep bench players to see minutes at the end of this one.

Final Seattle U-Duke Prediction & Pick

This game will obviously be a matter of whether Seattle U can keep up with Duke early and keep this game close during the first half. The Blue Devils certainly have the potential to pull away early and we've seen them take care of work when facing teams like this. Still, they'll have to be diligent in not allowing anything easy for Seattle throughout the interiors.

The Redhawks have a chance to hand in this game if they're able to hit their looks for behind three. However, they'll also need to find penetration and not rely solely on their shooting to keep them in this game. Their chances to cover the spread will greatly increase if they're able to find their way to the free throw line.

Still, Duke has too much muscle throughout their lineup 1-5 and I expect them to cover this spread rather easily. Duke is 4-2 ATS on the season and they're 3-0 when playing at home. Let's roll with Duke and the points during this meeting.

Final Seattle U-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke Blue Devils