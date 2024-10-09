Bucky Barnes/the Winter Solder star Sebastian Stan has a strong response to Marvel critics.

Speaking to GQ about The Apprentice, a movie in which Stan stars as Donald Trump, he discussed Marvel. While some may believe the franchise has fallen off since Avengers: Endgame and the loss of OG heroes like Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). He has a challenge for those criticizing the franchise without making something themselves.

“I've never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything,” Stan said. “I think if Marvel was gone, it'd be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don't just go out there and s**t on something without offering something better.”

As for his future in Marvel, Stan discussed Downey's return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Stan hopes to have scenes with him and references his Tropic Thunder role. “Is there any other guy that could pull that off? I don't know, probably not. After Tropic Thunder, is there anything that guy can't do?” he said, laughing.

The impact of filming The Apprentice continued into his future projects. Stan recalled going to film Thunderbolts after the Trump movie and still having remnants of his performance in his system. “And we were doing scenes, and I would do something, a thing or two, and be like, ‘F**k! This is still living somewhere.'”

Who is Marvel star Sebastian Stan?

Sebastian Stan is best known for playing Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He made his Marvel debut in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He reprised the role in the Captain America sequels The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

Additionally, he has appeared in Ant-Man, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He also led a Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie in 2021.

He will soon reprise his role in Thunderbolts. The upcoming Marvel movie teams Stan's character with several other anti-heroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour). Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also reprise their respective roles.

Before his Marvel role, Stan was known for roles in The Covenant, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Black Swan. Stan also starred in Gossip Girl and Once Upon a Time on the small screen.

His other notable movie roles include The Martian, Logan Lucky, I, Tonya, The Devil All the Time, The 355, Fresh, Ghosted, and Dumb Money.

This has been a busy year for Stan. He stars and produces A Different Man for A24. The movie follows a struggling actor who undergoes a medical procedure to transform himself. However, after it happens, he becomes obsessed with reverting to his previous look.

He also stars in The Apprentice, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Stan stars as Donald Trump alongside Jeremy Strong, Maria Bakalova, and Martin Donovan. Ali Abbasi directed it, with Gabriel Sherman writing the script.