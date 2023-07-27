The MCU's latest series, Secret Invasion, was initially met with positive first reactions, but the finale made ugly history for the franchise.

As of the time of this writing, Secret Invasion's season finale holds a 13% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The series' overall rating isn't much better at an average of 57%. Out of the eight reviews on the site for episode six, only IGN's Matt Purslow gave the Secret Invasion finale a positive review, giving it a 7/10 score and saying, “A solid final confrontation between Fury and Gravik, plus an unashamedly comic book showdown, brings the excitement and emotion that this story has been in desperate need of.”

Secret Invasion is the ninth MCU series and the first project that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has led. It follows Nick Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they investigate a conspiracy of a Skrull takeover. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Dermot Mulroney, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman also star in the series. Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, and Martin Freeman also make their MCU returns in Secret Invasion. Ali Selim directed all six episodes of the MCU series.

Coming up, Nick Fury will return in the next MCU film, The Marvels. The rest of the slate is currently in shambles due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and the work stoppages that came along with them. On the television side, Secret Invasion kicks off Phase Five with the second seasons of Loki and What If? still to come along with new series such as Echo, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and more.