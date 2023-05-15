A new Samuel L. Jackson project will see him play a disgraced White House chef in a death row drama titled Last Meals alongside Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Boyd Holbrook.

Deadline broke the news that Jackson has joined the cast of Last Meals as Walter, a disgraced White House chef that ends up working at a maximum-security prison and cooking inmates’ last meals on death row. Holbrook will play a man named Reed — an inmate who goes on a hunger strike under Walter’s watch instead of having his final meal.

Last Meals is being directed by Andrew Levitas (Minimata, Lullaby), a director who has experience working with A-listers like Johnny Depp and Amy Adams in his career. Justin Piaecki (Stakehorse) penned the script. Renée Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment will produce and co-finance the film. Morgan Freeman, Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary and Michael McKay of Revelations Entertainment will produce. Andrew Schefter, Justin Piasecki, Myles Nestel, and Lisa Wilson will serve as executive producers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Samuel L. Jackson is a busy man and has two Marvel projects on the horizon. He’ll first lead Secret Invasion, a Disney+ series that follows Nick Fury (Jackson) in a fight against the Skrull invasion. Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman will also star in the series. In the fall, Jackson will once again reprise his role of Nick Fury in The Marvels.

Boyd Holbrook led The Sandman for Netflix and appeared in B.J. Novak’s directorial debut Vengeance last year. He’ll soon appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as well as The Bikeriders.