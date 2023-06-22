Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson has dropped a truth bomb on the usage of AI in Hollywood amid the controversy surrounding his latest MCU series' opening credits.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson revealed that he has been thinking about AI since his time working on the Star Wars prequel films. “People just started worrying about that [AI]? I asked about that a long time ago,” Jackson said. “The first time I got scanned for George Lucas [for The Phantom Menace] I was like, ‘What's this for'?”

He continued, “George and I are good friends, so we kind of had a laugh about it because I thought he was doing it because he had all those old guys in Episode 1, and if something happened to them, he still wanted to put 'em in the movie.”

But this was not exclusive to Star Wars, as Jackson then shifted gears to talk about AI in the MCU: “Ever since I've been in the Marvel Universe, every time you change costumes in a Marvel movie, they scan you. Ever since I did Captain Marvel, and they did the Lola project where they de=aged me and everything else, it's like, ‘Well, I guess they can do this anytime they want to do it if the really want to!”

Luckily, Jackson is smart and is now applying the knowledge from those experiences to his future projects. He said that AI usage “could be something to worry about,” but he has become more careful about reading contracts. “Future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract, and it has the words ‘in perpetuity' and ‘known and unknown' on it: I cross that s**t out,” he revealed. “It's my way of saying, ‘No, I do not approve of this.”

The comments from Jackson come soon after it was revealed that Secret Invasion's opening credits utilized AI to create it. The studio behind it has since released a statement, but the whole situation caused a lot of talk on the internet.

Samuel L. Jackson leads his first MCU project in Secret Wars. He reprises the role of Nick Fury as he investigates a Skrull invasion. Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, and Martin Freeman all appear in the show in various capacities.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ now.