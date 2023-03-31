The upcoming six-part MCU Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, is gearing up for release in just a few months. We know Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smoulders reprise their roles as Nick Fury, Talos, and Maria Hill, respectively, but little has been said about MCU newcomer, Emilia Clarke. We now know who she plays and the character has already been seen in the MCU.

(Warning: light spoilers ahead for Secret Invasion)

In Vanity Fair’s exclusive on the upcoming Disney+ series, Jackson revealed that Clarke is playing Talos’ daughter, G’iah. You may remember that Talos’ wife and daughter are in Captain Marvel, but Clarke is now playing G’iah all grown up. Later in VF’s exclusive, Clarke discusses what G’iah is going through at the moment that the series takes place, “It’s hardened her for sure [growing up in the shadow of a powerful parent]. There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl.”

She continues, “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So while there was a happy reunion between Talos and G’iah in Captain Marvel, it does not seem that they will be hugging it out in Secret Invasion (at least not to start). “These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” said Clarke.

There are still a couple of months before Secret Invasion hits Disney+, but it’s nice to finally know who Clarke is playing after months of speculation.

Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21.