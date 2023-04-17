Japanese video game titan Sega has acquired Finland-based Rovio, the company behind the immensely popular Angry Birds franchise. The deal is valued at €706 million ($775 million). The all-cash transaction will conclude in Q2 of the current fiscal year, subject to specific conditions.

Sega Acquires Rovio: What We Know So Far

Before this deal, Rovio had been in talks with Israeli mobile gaming firm Playtika. The companies had discussed a €750 million ($810 million) acquisition. Those negotiations fell through, however.

Established in 2003, Rovio rose to prominence with the global success of the Angry Birds series. After the initial Angry Birds series debuted on mobile, the franchise quickly gained popularity. It spawned multiple spinoffs and two major motion pictures.

The acquisition will provide mutual benefits for both Sega and Rovio. The Sonic the Hedgehog creator plans to leverage Rovio’s expertise in live service mobile gaming. This is in a bid to expedite new game development while melding the companies’ brands. Sega also wants to capitalize on Rovio’s experience to expand its footprint.

Rovio can learn from Sega’s extensive experience in cross-platform gaming. This could help the Angry Birds creator to venture into console and web browser-based games.

The Sega-Rovio deal presents an opportunity for both companies to enhance their gaming portfolios. Sega is poised to solidify its position in the mobile gaming sector. Rovio will be exploring new gaming avenues. There could be ways for both companies to explore crossover opportunities.

Haruki Satomi, President and Group CEO of Sega’s parent company, Sega Sammy Holdings, expressed confidence in the substantial gains for both companies. It will come from their brands, characters, fan bases, and corporate cultures.

This strategic acquisition places Sega in a prime position to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global mobile gaming market, combining the strengths of both companies to deliver engaging, high-quality gaming experiences to fans across the globe.