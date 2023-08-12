Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are squashing any beef that seemingly was between them. The best friends were spotted out together in Los Angeles Friday (Aug. 11) in matching leopard print shoes which they both uploaded to their Instagram Stories.

“No beef, just salsa,” Raisa wrote over the photo. Following the repost from Gomez's account, she wrote “(This was not planned).”

The leopard print post followed Gomez's birthday shoutout to Raisa which showed signs that their friendship was on the mends.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you. [red heart] @franciaraisa,” the Only Murders in the Buildingstar wrote in her caption.

Their friendship seemingly went downhill when Gomez was quoted saying that she believed Taylor Swift was her “only friend” in the industry in an interview with Rolling Stone.

E! News posted a part of the quote on their Instagram to show how close Swift and Gomez's friendship. However, the moment got derailed when Raisa reportedly commented, “Interesting,” before she allegedly later deleting her comment.

Gomez responded to the allegations in a TikTok that was talking about their apparent bruised friendship at the time writing, “Sorry I didn't mention every person I know.”

Earlier this year, Raisa was back in the headlines when TMZ reporters ran into her asking about her current relationship with Gomez post-social media drama which the How I Met Your Father star deflected. According to Entertainment Tonight, Raisa said that the online threats have been “pretty bad.”

“I think the one that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p**** and rips out your other kidney you f***ing whore,'” Raisa said.

However, although things between Gomez and Raisa have seemingly been on thin ice, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” alum does not think she is behind it. Raisa said that “in no way, shape or form does condone bullying, especially Selena.”

“She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health,” Raisa said of Gomez's Rare Impact Fund. “… The fact that I'm now being bullied as I am, it's messing with me mentally. To me, it's not what anyone wants for someone. She's literally out there saying, ‘Please stop,' so I don't understand others that are also being antagonized online.”

Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez which was chronicalized in Apple TV+'s documentary “Dear…” in 2017.

“Within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over,” Gomez said in the episode. “I know I was so, so, so lucky.”

Gomez suffers from Lupus which is why she needed to get a kidney transplant.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer captioned an Instagram photo of her and Raisa holding hands in the hospital in September 2017. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”