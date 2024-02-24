Selena Gomez reveals how she feels about her romance with boyfriend Benny Blanco. In an interview with Zane Lowe, the “Love On” singer says she feels the “safest” with Blanco.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you,” the singer explained. “And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”
Feeling safe in certain rooms especially in a work environment is not the easiest for Gomez. However she is able to take it in strides and has found a balance on what she feels comfortable with.
“But I find that when I work with new people, it's actually really fun to connect on what they're walking through in life,” she said.
“And it's like, oh, working with some great songwriters who know friends of friends and things like that. But I think it's also important that I stay with my core group because they're the people that can crack the code with me the best. They're the ones that can really help me explain what I want to say.”
Selena Gomez Announces Benny Blanco Relationship
Gomez told fans that she was in a relationship with Blanco in December. A source revealed that the two had been dating for six months prior to the announcement.
“Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”
“Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source told the publication. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”
“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source adds. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”