While he was out for a year and a half with an injury, WWE Superstar Randy Orton underwent a massive weight gain.

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon for What's Your Story?, Orton revealed he was over 300 pounds during his time away. He blames it on his liking of Nutella, which intensified while he was off. Luckily, he was able to get his weight back to normal before returning.

“I did take it to the extreme over the winter,” said Orton. “I had some time off, and I was a little over 300 pounds. Like, this guy gets a spinal fusion and he gains 80 pounds. Smart. But I was off. And once I kind of got the word that you’re gonna be off for a while, I was like, Okay.”

When did Randy Orton drop the weight gained during his WWE hiatus?

Orton made the “bad weight” he gained into muscle before his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023. While he maintained the weight he got to, he transformed the fat into muscle.

That explains Orton's beefed up appearance upon his return. Fans noticed that Orton appeared bigger than ever. His obsession with Nutella ultimately paid off.

At Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023, Orton made his triumphant return to the ring. He was out since May 2022 with a serious back injury. There was growing concern he may never return to the ring.

He proved his doubters wrong. Orton has remained a full-time wrestler since making his return. He feuded with the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline in 2024, and he also feuded with Gunther.

It appeared he was set to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, an injury suffered by Owens forced WWE to change their plans.

So, Orton was left without a dance partner for WrestleMania 41. He issued an open challenge, which was answered by TNA's Joe Hendry.

Since then, Orton competed in the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. One year earlier, he made it to the finals against Gunther. Once again, Orton lost in the finals, losing this time to Cody Rhodes.