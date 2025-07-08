Angel Reese didn’t offer any words for On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports. According to veteran journalist Christine Brennan, the Chicago Sky rookie turned down several interview requests through a spokeswoman. That decision becomes more noticeable in Chapter 10 of the book, titled “Hip Check,” which covers one of the WNBA’s most talked-about moments of the season.

The chapter breaks down Chennedy Carter’s controversial hip-check on Clark during a Sky vs. Fever game in June. Carter shoved Clark to the ground as she prepared to inbound the ball. Reese, who was on the bench, stood and clapped. No technical was assessed at the time, but the foul was later upgraded to a Flagrant 1. The moment was replayed, analyzed, and argued about for days.

Clark didn’t retaliate. She didn’t stir the pot in her postgame comments either. “That’s just not a basketball play,” she told reporters. “But you know, gotta play through it.” For Brennan, that response only reinforced the image of Clark as composed and unshakable. “She could’ve said anything,” Brennan told The Post. “She could’ve done the equivalent of a cheap shot back to Chennedy Carter. She did none of that.”

An off-court decision that adds fuel

Carter refused to answer any Clark-related questions that night. Reese skipped media availability altogether, which led to a $1,000 fine. As Brennan pointed out, WNBA rules require healthy players to speak if requested by credentialed press. That silence stood out just as much as the applause from the bench.

Even with the tension, both Clark and Angel Reese made the All-Star roster as rookies. Clark eventually took home Rookie of the Year honors. Their shared spotlight, which began during their NCAA battles, has translated into record-breaking attention for the WNBA.

Reese may have chosen not to participate in Brennan’s book, but her role in the league’s biggest rivalry remains undeniable. Sometimes, saying nothing still shapes the story.