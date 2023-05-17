Disney is keeping the big announcements from its upfront presentation rolling in, as now a third season of the popular and Emmy-nominated Hulu show Only Murders In The Building has been announced with an accompanying sneak peek. Season three of the comedic murder mystery will premiere on Tuesday, August 8.

The announcement was made on stage by Ryan Seacrest, who also unveiled the sneak preview of the new season.

Only Murders In The Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, follows the travails of “three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Only Murders in the Building was co-created by writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The show has been a breakout hit for Hulu and revitalized the careers of Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena Gomez needed no such revitalization, but it’s something to do when she’s not hosting cooking shows or engaging in social media feuds.