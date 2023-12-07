Selena Gomez seemed to confirm being in a relationship with producer Benny Blanco in a 1-word Instagram comment.

Is Selena Gomez dating producer Benny Blanco? Her recent Instagram comment suggests it's a possibility.

“Facts”

Last week, Instagram account @popfactions posted a rumor that Gomez was dating Blanco. This was due to her posting about his cookbook and the two following each other on the social media platform and other posts from the two. Gomez herself liked this initial post.

Three days ago, the same account posted a follow-up. This time, they claimed that Gomez had seemingly confirmed that she was in a relationship. They took a clip from her Max series, Selena + Chef, where she said that she has a crush on someone. On December 7, Gomez replied to the post, saying “Facts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope 💜 (@popfactions)

Whether or not she's being serious is unknown. It's entirely possible that Gomez is just leaning into the situation with Blanco.

Benny Blanco is a record producer who has worked with several A-list stars. That list includes Ed Sheeran, Justin Beiber, Katy Perry, Halsey, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Gomez herself. He also released an album of his own, Friends Keep Secrets, in 2018.

Selena Gomez is a singer, songwriter, and actress. She began her career appearing on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s. Her first big break came on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which she starred in from 2007 until 2012. She also was the lead singer of a pop rock band, Selena Gomez & the Scene. They disbanded in 2012 but released three studio albums during that time.

Currently, Gomez is known for her role in Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu show with Martin Short and Steve Martin. The third season just concluded this past October. She also hosted Selena + Me, a cooking show on Max, from 2020-2022. A Christmas special aired on November 30.