By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Ottawa Senators are dealing with some crucial injuries on offense, but they seem to have dodged a bullet with the latest update to center Tim Stutzle. According to Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet, the Senators are expected to be without Stutzle for about one week while he recovers from a shoulder injury. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief following that injury update, as there were some concerns that the 20-year-old was looking at a lengthy absence.

Via Scanlan:

“Stützle and Motte both out about a week. Bruise, contusion type of injury for Stützle. Great news.”

The Senators will be without both Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte for around a week. Scanlan indicates that the injury to Stutzle is believed to be a contusion, so he won’t be forced to miss too much time.

With Josh Norris already out due to a shoulder injury, losing Stutzle for an extended period of time would be a brutal loss for the struggling Senators and would truly test their depth at the center position.

The Senators are slated to face the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday and will be without both Motte and Stutzle for the clash. The absence of Stutzle will see Derick Brassard take over first-line duties alongside Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux while Shane Pinto fills in on the second unit alongside Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson.

Stutzle was off to a strong start to the 2022-23 NHL season. The 20-year-old German has registered 27 points in his first 28 games, including 10 goals and 17 assists. He ranks second on the team in scoring, trailing only Brady Tkachuk (31 points) for the team lead.