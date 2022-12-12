By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot went viral this weekend after a bizarre incident on the bench involving teammate Travis Hamonic. In a moment of frustration, Chabot could be seen accidentally slashing Hamonic in the face with a broken stick before profusely apologizing to his unsuspecting teammate. After the now-infamous incident made its rounds on the internet, Chabot broke his silence on the matter, revealing the lengths he went to apologize to Hamonic, via Ken Warren.

Chabot admitted that the accidental beatdown of his teammate was “not my proudest moment” before indicating that he bought Hamonic “several things” as a token of his remorse. While he didn’t reveal precisely what he bought his teammate, one can only hope it did enough to earn Hamonic’s forgiveness.

Chabot was frustrated after taking a bit hit from a Predators player, one which he likely thought should have been whistled for interference. After a Senators player got penalized for holding an opponent’s stick, Chabot slammed his stick into the wall of the bench. However, he seems to have forgotten that he and Hamonic had swapped seats, and ended up catching his fellow defenseman square across the face with the broken shaft of his stick.

Hamonic clearly was in a ton of pain afterwards, while Chabot tried to make things right with an abundance of apologies. Hopefully, Travis Hamonic and Thomas Chabot can put this bizarre moment behind them, and it seems the latter is doing all he can to put this incident in the rear-view mirror, extending some apologetic offerings towards his teammate in the aftermath.