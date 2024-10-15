The Ottawa Senators made a significant offseason move by trading for goaltender Linus Ullmark from the division rival Boston Bruins, sending Joonas Korpisalo—who was only one season into a five-year contract—back to Boston in return.

However, Ullmark's short time in Ottawa hasn’t gone as planned so far in the 2024-25 campaign.. He is already sidelined with an injury, forcing the Senators to call up Mads Sogaard from the AHL to fill the gap. Unfortunately, the latest update from the Senators offers little optimism regarding Ullmark’s condition.

According to head coach Travis Green, Ullmark is dealing with a “strain” and it's unknown when he'll be able to return to the crease, via TSN:

“Linus was stiff [Sunday]. We don’t feel right playing him,” Green told TSN 1200. “We want to check him out further with our doctors and we want to err on the side of caution.”

Ullmark is 1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in his first two games wearing an Ottawa uniform. The rest of his teammates won't be in action again until Thursday when they host the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators recently inked Linus Ullmark to a contract extension

Ullmark was acquired in an offseason deal with Boston to be their starting goaltender; the aforementioned Korpisalo, who the Senators signed to a five-year contract the previous offseason, struggled heavily in his first and only season with Ottawa.

And despite speculation as to his long-term future with Ottawa considering he was entering the final year of his current contract, Ullmark was signed to a four-year extension by Senators management. The extension kicks in on July 1, 2025, and carries an AAV of $8.25 million, making him one of the NHL's higher-paid goaltenders.

He owns a career record of 139-74-23 with a 2.51 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and eight shutouts.