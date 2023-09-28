It's been a long few seasons for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris, who played just eight games in 2022-23 after suffering a shoulder injury that necessitated surgery and ended the 24-year-olds campaign.

But after an offseason of recovery and rehab, the young star took a step in the right direction at training camp on Wednesday. Norris shed the non-contact jersey he had been wearing for the first five days of camp, and participated in all drills at the Canadian Tire Centre, according to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch.

“Today's practice will have a lot to do with it and we'll see how he feels,” coach DJ Smith said about one of his best forwards.

“We're not going to put him in a situation if he isn't 100 percent mentally there and doctors haven't cleared him to play in that game but he's really close. He's going to play in a couple of exhibition games for sure. Is it Friday? I don't know. Is it out East? We'll see. Today's practice and [Thursday's] practice will dictate a lot of that.”

Norris tweaked his surgically repaired shoulder just before camp started last Thursday, but the fact he's back in a full-contact sweater is excellent news for Sens fans.

Despite a mightily disappointing campaign due to the shoulder problem, Norris was one of Ottawa's best players in 2021-22. He scored an impressive 35 goals and 55 points in just 66 games, proving he is a top forward in the league and a key part of his team's future.

“Norris was able to participate in all the drills while wearing the non-contact jersey and was trying to take a few bumps along the way,” wrote Garrioch on Wednesday. “This move means he's close to suiting up for a pre-season game and that's important with the start of the season set for Oct. 11 against the Carolina Hurricanes.”

There's a good chance that Norris will suit up in one of the Senators next three preseason contests; either against the Winnipeg Jets at home this week, or versus one of the Florida Panthers or Pittsburgh Penguins in Nova Scotia, Canada early next week.

It's looking like Josh Norris will be healthy when the Ottawa Senators start their 2023-24 season, which is absolutely massive for the club's playoff hopes.