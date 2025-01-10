The Ottawa Senators are pushing for a playoff spot in a weak Eastern Conference. With 41 points out of 40 games, they have a solid chance to break their seven-year playoff drought. Ottawa is also looking to keep its core around and develop them into contenders. The Senators made another move toward that goal, signing Ridly Greig to a four-year contract, the team announced.

Greig was a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft, going 28th overall to the Senators. That pick originally belonged to the New York Islanders, who sent it to Ottawa for JG Pageau. He was the third player selected by the team in the draft behind Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson, who were both top-ten picks.

Greig was supposed to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season but signed a four-year extension. His cap hit will be $3.25 million, per Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli, for this contract. The Senators could be buyers at the trade deadline but now, Greig will not be available. He could have been a valuable trade piece despite a rough start to his NHL career.

For someone drafted in the first round, Greig has not scored at a very high level. He has 21 goals in 129 games, which ranks 21st in his draft class. The Senators need more than that for him to be a part of the future.

Senators need Ridly Greig to step up to make the playoffs

The Senators tore down the core that brought them within one goal of the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Trades of Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson, Pageau, and Kyle Turris set themselves up for an expedited rebuild. But the pieces have not clicked despite the high picks and they have not added a meaningful free agent.

That is why Greig is an important piece of the team moving forward. When you tear down a team like they did, you have to hit on every first-round pick. Stutzle and Sanderson have been great for the Senators but they need Greig to join them. While that is a high bar, a first-round pick is supposed to be a star.

The immediate goal for the Senators should be to make the playoffs this season. The Eastern Conference is weak this year, with bad seasons from the Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, and Penguins. Even though Ottawa is on the outside looking in on Friday, they could make a run and pull away from the pack if Greig starts scoring.