The Ottawa Senators are largely done in NHL Free Agency, having made their moves earlier in the summer. However, there is still room for any team to add to their roster. And the Senators struck on Thursday with an under-the-radar signing before training camp.

The Senators have announced the signing of forward Nick Cousins. Cousins signed a one-year contract with Ottawa worth $800,000, according to the team. Ottawa general manager Steve Staios released a statement shortly after the news became official.

“Nick has gained a lot of valuable experience playing almost 600 games in the NHL and having played in the Stanley Cup Finals in two straight seasons,” Staios said, via NHL.com. “He brings grit and tenacity to his game that adds to the competitive nature of our group.”

Cousins spent the last two seasons with the Florida Panthers. As Staios mentioned, the veteran forward played in two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. In 2024, Cousins and the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

Where Nick Cousins fits with Senators

Cousins is not an extremely flashy player on the ice. Where some players excel at scoring or playmaking, Cousins is more of a physical presence. In fact, he ranked within the top five among Panthers forwards for hits this past season, according to Hockey Reference.

Cousins usually finds a home on a team's bottom-six as a result of his playstyle. In Ottawa, he should find a regular role down the lineup. He faces an uphill battle to crack the team's third line. However, the fourth line has an opening on the left wing.

Cousins could certainly fill this role on his own. In saying this, others could step in and fill the role while the new Senators forward plays elsewhere. For instance, Zach MacEwen could move over to the left wing. This would allow Cousins to play center between him and either Noah Gregor or Angus Crookshank.

In any event, Cousins brings playoff experience to a Senators team looking to make the playoffs this upcoming season. Furthermore, he adds a level of grit and physicality the team certainly benefits from. At less than $1 million for the upcoming season, it's a low-cost move that could pay dividends this upcoming seasons.

If Cousins makes Ottawa's opening night roster, he is in for an interesting matchup. The Senators open the season at home on October 10. That night, they welcome the Florida Panthers to town for the opening puck drop of the 2024-25 campaign.