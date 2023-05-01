Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Snoop Dogg has officially joined Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks’ bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators, the iconic hip-hop artist confirmed on his Instagram on Monday.

“Amazing what [Neko Sparks] is trying to do in Ottawa & I’m looking forward to being apart of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY,” he wrote.

Snoop is one of more than 12 investors in Sparks’ group, with most of them people of color. He reportedly wants to “help grow the sports and connect with minority groups,” and would attend several Senators home games next season if the group wins the bid.

“Sources with knowledge of the Sparks bid — but who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter — confirmed the iconic hip-hop artist has joined forces with Sparks in an aggressive pursuit of the Ottawa Senators franchise,” wrote The Athletic’s Ian Mendes on Monday.

“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” the source told Mendes. “He wants this team.”

To purchase the team, Snoop Dogg and Neko Sparks will need to outbid Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group, who are considered favorites to win the bid, per Sportsnet.

The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch reported last week that the Remington Group “is prepared to bid more than $1 billion to buy the Senators and the Canadian Tire Centre.”

The deadline for the second and final round of bids for the team is May 15, and it looks like Snoop and Sparks are also officially putting their hats in the ring.

According to Postmedia, up to seven groups have bid for the team, meaning there’s no guarantee that Reynolds’ or Snoop’s bids will succeed.

Still, the next few months should be intriguing as the heat gets turned up in the search for the new owners of the Ottawa Senators.