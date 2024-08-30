It hasn't been easy for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris over the last few seasons. Norris returned from injury for the 2023-24 season after being limited to just eight games the year prior. However, the Senators forward struggled with injury this past season, as well.

Norris is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered last year. He is progressing well, according to new head coach Travis Green. Norris has resumed skating within the last week. And Green provided a positive update in regards to his availability for the team's training camp late next month.

“He’s doing great. His summer conditioning is going along as expected and he’s in a great frame of mind right now whenever I’ve spoken to him,” Green said, via The Ottawa Citizen, during a luncheon with season ticket holders. “The expectations are that he’ll be ready for camp.”

Josh Norris, Senators won't have it easy during training camp

Josh Norris may be returning from injury, but he certainly won't receive special treatment when he's back on the ice. Travis Green mentioned to season ticket holders that he will put an emphasis on conditioning during training camp. He continued saying that there is no reason for players to show up out of shape once camp begins.

“I don’t think there’s any excuses in today’s world to come to training camp and (you’re) not in great shape. I’m going to push our group to make sure that they’re ready for Game 1. And the best way to be ready is to come to camp in shape,” the Senators head coach said, via The Ottawa Citizen.

Green has high demands for his players. Whether it's someone like Norris or a prospect looking to crack the roster. The new Ottawa head coach demands his players skate and play hard. Training camp will show his players a glimpse of what the new bench boss is looking for.

“Training camp will be hard for part of it. That’s the best way to get into shape is to skate hard,” Green said. “Our guys know it’s not going to be easy, but it’s not a punishment thing either. It’s not something that’s going to bury the players. A lot of teams have hard training camps.”

Travis Green joined the Senators this summer after the team had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. He is replacing DJ Smith on a full-time basis. Smith was fired last season as Ottawa failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Green makes his Ottawa debut behind the bench on October 10 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.