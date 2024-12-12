ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators will battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina. It will be a throwdown at the Lenovo Center as we share our NHL odds series and make a Senators-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes have won 30 of the last 45 games against the Senators, including four overtime wins. It will be the second showdown of the season. Recently, the Canes blanked the Sens 4-0.

Here are the Senators-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Hurricanes Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +168

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Senators vs Hurricanes

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NHL Network and FanDuel Spectrum Sports

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sens just exploded for a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Significantly, it provided great distractions for a team that is allegedly shipping their best player. However, General Manager Michael Anlauer has insisted that Brady Tkachuk is going nowhere and will remain a member of the Senators.

Tim Stutzle had another good game, distributing two assists against the Ducks. Therefore, he comes in with 10 goals and 26 assists. Drake Batherson was the hero on Wednesday, executing a natural hat trick with three goals, an assist, and logging a fight. Batherson has netted 12 goals and 20 assists this season, including seven conversions on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Tkachuk had a goal and an assist against the Ducks, including a snipe on the powerplay while sending a one-timer home after a good pass through the lane. Tkachuk has 14 goals and 17 assists, including eight snipes on the powerplay.

These players have contributed to an offense that is 15th in goals and 16th in assists. Additionally, they have struggled at shooting the puck, as they are 22nd in shooting percentage. After scoring twice against the Ducks on the extra-man attack, the Sens are now fourth on the powerplay.

Linus Ullmark has won three games in a row. So far, he is 8-7-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. Ullmark leads a defense that is 15th in goals against. While they killed all the penalties against the Ducks, it has been an issue for the Sens all season, as they rank 24th on the penalty kill.

The Senators will cover the spread if they can continue the fast pace of skating they displayed against the Ducks and win all the tight battles in the corner. Then, they must avoid taking too many penalties.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes cannot catch a break as they have endured injuries to their goaltending. Therefore, we might see the Canes add a goaltender down the line. The offense has made things interesting, alleviating the pressure off the goalies.

Martin Necas is having a career year, going off for 14 goals and 29 assists, including seven notches on the powerplay. Amazingly, he is on a four-game point streak and continues to find ways to get points. Sebastian Aho has remained a solid player, scoring seven goals and 23 assists, including two conversions on the powerplay. Additionally, he has been a king in the faceoff circle, winning 219 draws and losing 177. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is having a solid season, with six goals and 19 assists, including four snipes on the powerplay. Andrei Svechnikov has tallied 11 goals and 13 assists, including seven conversions on the powerplay.

These players have helped the Canes rank fourth in goals and assists. Furthermore, they are seventh in shooting percentage. They have thrived with the extra-man attack, ranking third on the powerplay.

Frederik Andersen is still injured. Therefore, Pyotr Kochetkov remains the starter for now. Kochetkov is 12-4 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894. He will back a defense that is 10th in goals against. Additionally, they have done an elite job at killing penalties, ranking third on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if Necas continues to spring free all over the ice and create scoring chances. Then, the defense must contain Tkachuk and Batherson.

Final Senators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Senators are 11-17 against the spread, while the Hurricanes are 15-13 against the odds. Moreover, the Sens are 6-10 against the spread on the road, while the Canes are 9-5 against the spread at home. The Senators are 12-12-4 against the over/under, while the Hurricanes are 12-11-5 against the over/under.

The Senators looked amazing on Wednesday. However, the Hurricanes are miles better than the Senators. And they destroyed the Senators a few weeks ago. I expect similar results as the Canes', and their suffocating defense makes life frustrating for the Senators.

Final Senators-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (+124)