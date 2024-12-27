ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets will square off in an All-Canadian battle on Hockey Night in Canada to get the second half of their season started after the holiday break. It's the start of a lengthy road trip for the Senators, as the World Junior Championship has taken over their city and arena. The test will be good for the Senators, who were rolling going into the break, while the Jets also righted the ship in their final games. The teams haven't played yet, but they split the season series in 2023-24, and the Jets have won four of the past five matchups. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Jets prediction and pick.

Here are the Senators-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Jets Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline: +130

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Senators vs. Jets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: City, Sportsnet

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

If you had looked ahead to this matchup early in the season, it may not have stuck out as a game you must watch. However, given the form of both teams, it could be one of the more exciting games on the slate. The Senators looked like they could improve slightly this season after some offseason additions, but it was a slow start for the team from Canada's capital. The Senators hit rock bottom before they won eight of ten games in December before the holiday break. It wasn't the most manageable schedule, as they earned difficult wins against teams like the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets had a great start to the season but had been sputtering through early December. It was hard to believe after the points they compiled early in the season, but they even relinquished the top spot in the Central Division at one point. The Jets and Connor Hellebuyck knew they needed to be better, and much like the Senators, they used December to get back on track before the break. It started with an overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres, which led to a 7-2-1 run, including massive wins over the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Toronto Maple Leafs. After their losing stretch, there may have been some doubters, but no one has forgotten the Jets as a Stanley Cup contender.

We have been left in the dark about Linus Ullmark's injury. He left the game against the Edmonton Oilers with an upper-body ailment. He had been used heavily going into the break, as Anton Forsberg was also out with an injury. Now, it looks like Ottawa could be without both of its goaltenders. It leaves them with Leevi Merilainen, who has just two games under his belt where he had a sub-.860 save percentage in both games.

Final Senators-Jets Prediction & Pick

Merilainen has some successful numbers in the American Hockey League, owning a .901 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average. However, throwing him in against a surging Jets team is challenging. It's even more difficult to ask him to outduel Connor Hellebuyck, who has been lights out over his past five games. Take the Jets to jump on the Senators in the first game of their lengthy road trip.

Final Senators-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-156)