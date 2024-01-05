Some intriguing inter-conference action will be at the front and center of the hockey universe on Saturday night as the Ottawa Senators travel to Edmonton to face off with the Oilers. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Senators-Oilers prediction and pick will be made.

Fresh off of back-to-back losses to the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken as the Senators continue their west-coast road trip, it will be Ottawa that enters Rogers Place on Saturday with an underwhelming 14-20-0 record on the season. With the halfway mark of the NHL regular season quickly approaching, there is no question that Ottawa needs to start stringing together some wins if they are seeking to make the postseason field.

Meanwhile, could the Oilers be one of the hottest teams in all of hockey? After a shockingly rough start to the campaign that saw Edmonton do everything except come out victorious, this organization could very well be finding its stride at the perfect of times. In fact, it has been the Oilers who have reeled off six games in a row and have also won 14 of their last 17 contests overall. Simply put, this team is heading in the right direction and there are no teams currently that are in favor of playing them with how scalding-hot they've been.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Oilers Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +160

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 6.5 (-154)

Under: 6.5 (+126)

How to Watch Senators vs. Oilers

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clearly, the Senators have left much to be desired on the ice for a majority of the regular season up to this point, but a win at Edmonton could be just what the doctor ordered to jumpstart this locker room.

Although the Senators will be in for an uphill climb on Saturday night, Ottawa needs to make sure they make a significant effort to receive as many stellar scoring looks as they can. Altogether, the Senators do happen to be scoring an average of 3.35 goals per game which ranks near the upper half of the NHL, but they have managed to score only four goals combined in their previous two outings.

Indeed, the most glaring part of this offensive attack is their far too often inability to find the back of the net when on the extra-man advantage. In fact, it is Ottawa that scores only 16% of the time when on the power-play attack which is simply not going to cut it against the high-octane scoring ways of the Edmonton Oilers. If the Senators are truly taking this game seriously in an attempt to put it in the win column, then forcing the Oilers to the penalty box and capitalizing on power plays will ultimately be the difference.

Furthermore, if goalie Joonas Korpisalo can stand on his head as well, then don't count out these Senators.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, there are few around the league that are unable to see the potential of this Oilers squad. Obviously, the talent has always been there, but the Oilers are finally beginning to play up to their capabilities.

Of course, the one facet of the game where Edmonton is pummeling the opposition in has been with an offense that is seemingly allergic to not scoring. Yes, you read that correctly. Bafflingly enough, Edmonton has scored 30 goals during their six-game winning streak and are quickly proving to the rest of the hockey world that are not many teams that have the personnel that can keep up with the Oilers on a nightly basis. Currently ranked as the third-highest-scoring team in the league, a swift start at home in the goal department could be all she wrote for the underdog Senators.

If all else fails and the Oilers offense is surprisingly stymied, then the pressure of covering the spread and sending the fans home with a smile could end up falling on the shoulders of goaltender Stuart Skinner. Despite not being considered as one of the league's more premier goalies, Skinner is still possesses the skill set to shut down any offense he comes across. With a 15-9-1 overall record that is good for the seventh-best mark in hockey, don't be sleeping on Mr. Skinner and his goal defense if you are thinking of putting some money on this Saturday night contest.

Final Senators-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Alas, it would be foolish to expect that the Oilers are going to cool down anytime soon until they actually hit a fork in the road. Side with Edmonton to continue their blazing ways at home.

Final Senators-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+114)