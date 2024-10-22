ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Hockey Club. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Senators-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Senators-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +105

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Senators vs. Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:15 PM ET/6:15 PM PT

TV: TSN5, RDS, Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Ottawa has started the season scoring the puck really well. They are seventh in the NHL in goals per game, and 11th in shot percentage. Along with that, the Senators are second in powerplay percentage. In fact, Ottawa leads the NHL in power play goals. Utah leads the NHL in penalty minutes, so the Senators should have plenty of time on the Power Play. Because of this, Ottawa is going to net a few goals.

Linus Ullmark is expected to start in this game. He has a win over the Florida Panthers, and a loss against the Montreal Canadiens this season. In those two games, Ullmark is allowing 2.58 goals per game. His save percentage is at .914, as well. Ullmark has the ability to be really good in net, he just has to show it Tuesday night. Utah does not get a lot of shots off, so Ullmark will not have to save too many.

Ottawa plays some physical hockey. They average over 26 hits per game, and they are 11th in the NHL in blocks per 60 minutes. Ottawa is willing to put their bodies on the line, and keep the puck from reaching the net. With Utah already not taking too many shots, do not expect this game to be a shootout. With that, the Senators have a chance to pull off a road victory.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah is off to a great start in their first season away from Arizona. A big part of that is their ability to score. They can keep up with the Senators, and maybe even do more. Utah is sixth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.67. Along with that, Utah is seventh in shot percentage, meaning they make a lot of the shots they take. If they can put some pucks on net in this game, Utah will win.

Clayton Keller is a name everybody should know. He is the best player on Utah, and is a big reason for their early season success. Keller leads the team with eight points in their six games, and he has an even amount of goals and assists. When he has the puck, you can expect him to make something happen, or at least put a lot of pressure on the other team to stop him. If Utah wins this game, Keller will be a big reason for it.

Connor Ingram is expected to start this game in net, and he has all four wins for Utah this season. His numbers are not great, but he has constantly done enough to win. In fact, Ingram has played in four overtime games of his five starts. In his two home starts, Ingram has allowed just three total goals. If he can have another good home start, Utah will have a chance to win.

Final Senators-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

These teams are as even as it gets. There is nothing that truly makes one stand out over the other. I do think the game will be decided by just one or two goals, as well. As for a winner, I will take Utah to win this game at home straight up.

Final Senators-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (-126)