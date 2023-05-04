Sergio Garcia has not paid a fine of 100,000 euros as a result of his decision to play on the LIV Tour and failure to play in 2 tournaments on the DP World Tour.

Garcia was issued the fine last June when he played in the LIV Tour’s first 2 events. A total of 17 players were issued fines for participating in the renegade tour’s events, and 16 have paid the fine. According to the DP Tour, which was formerly known as the European Tour, Garcia is the only player who has not paid the fine.

Garcia was called out by name in a release issued by the DP Tour. “Sergio Garcia has not paid his £100,000 fine, nor has he given any indication that he intends to. We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel’s decision,” the statement read.

The DP Tour gained a favorable decision from Sports Resolution, a British arbitration service, when it said the established tour could collect fines from members for breaching their contracts. The act of participating in conflicting LIV Tour events served as breaches, per the agency.

Garcia, Lee Westwood, Richard Bland and Ian Poulter announced that they were resigning their positions on the DP Tour earlier this week.

Several LIV players have chosen to retain their memberships on the DP Tour. Those players include Patrick Reed, Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel, who paid their fines for participating in the LIV events.

The LIV tour features multiple team events, and Sergio Garcia is captain of the Fireballs GC Team. He finished second in an event last week in Singapore and earned $2.25 million.