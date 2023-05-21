Napoli and Inter meet in the Serie A! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Napoli-Inter prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Napoli (26-5-4) is now the crowned champions of Italy. With the other games considered just formalities, Napoli hopes to get good results in their remaining games. The Naples-based squad lost last time out to Monza.

Inter Milan (21-3-11) hopes to strengthen their claim as second placers in Italy’s top flight, as Juventus only has a three-point advantage. Inter hopes to preserve its nine-game unbeaten run, as this momentum will be needed for them to get the chance to win the Champions League against Manchester City and the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina.

Here are the Napoli-Inter soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Napoli-Inter Odds

SSC Napoli: +110

Inter Milan: +230

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Napoli vs. Inter

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Bet365, Onefootball

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Why Napoli Can Beat Inter

Napoli, who owns a 14-point advantage atop the Serie A table, will be hoping to get good results in their remaining games. Napoli lost to Monza last timeout, a game where Napoli had 55% ball possession, 20 total shots, and 10 corner kicks. Dany Mota and Andrea Petagna scored the goals for Monza to snatch three points away from the Serie A champions.

Gaffer Luciano Spalleti’s Napoli side has won 26 of the 35 Serie A matches this season and has scored 70 goals so far in the Italian league, the most of any team and four goals ahead of today’s visitors. I Ciucciarelli hopes that their 12-3-2 record at home in the Serie A will bring a stroke of similar luck in their second matchup with Inter. They have scored 35 goals in the Italian top flight at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, conceding only 14.

Napoli has plenty of goal-scoring alternatives as 16 other members of the squad have found the back of the net in the Serie A thus far. Victor Osimhen has converted 23 goals and provided four assists thus far. Napoli also received production from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first season with the club after he spent the previous four in the Russian Premier League. The 22-year-old Georgian winger, who has netted 12 goals and leads Serie A with 10 assists, will be looking to add to his tally. Eljif Elmas ranks third in the team with six goals, while Piotr Zielinski has 10 goal involvements. Alex Meret is also looking to add to his 15 clean sheets.

Luciano Spalletti and company will have to deal with some crucial injury concerns. Mario Rui and Hirving Lozano are absent from this match. Osimhen, Elmas, and Min-Jae Kim are also doubtful in this game. Napoli should try to match its league averages of 16.0 total shots, 6.0 corners, 8.7 successful dribbles, and 61.8% ball possession in this game.

Why Inter Can Beat Napoli

Inter Milan is in third place in the Serie A league table at the moment and has been fairly impressive this season. Aside from the Champions League, Inter captured the Italian Super Cup over AC Milan last January and will be headed to the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina.

Inter Milan blew three goals on aggregate while keeping two clean sheets against rivals AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the first leg while Lautaro Martinez blasted one in the second leg. Back in Serie A, the Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo by a 4-2 margin and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture. The Blue-and-Blacks only got 11 total shots, three shots on target, and one corner kick throughout the game, but they still earned a huge win. Ruan’s own goal, Romelu Lukaku’s brace, and Lautaro Martinez’s second-half goal secured the win for Internazionale.

Coach Simone Inzaghi has a lot of offensive options to be deployed in this match. Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez has three goals along with three assists in the Champions League; the 25-year-old Martinez is the second-leading scorer in Serie A with 20 goals. Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku are also nearing the double-digit mark for goals while Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella are the joint squad leaders with six assists. Inter’s 8-3-6 away record will be tested here, where they have 32 goals and a +7 goal differential in their travels.

Inzaghi has several players who may not be fit in this game. Milan Skriniar, Valentin Carboni, and Mattia Zanotti are out, while Mkhitaryan, Francesco Acerbi, and Denzel Dumfries are questionable for this game. A 3-5-2 formation is once again expected from Inter, with Lukaku and Joaquin Correa leading the line. Samir Handanovic will get the nod as the starting goalkeeper in this match.

Final Napoli-Inter Prediction & Pick

Napoli seems to have relaxed in their last games, but they will be keen not to get the league double defeat from Inter. Lots of goals are expected bu the hosts will put a stop to the visitors’ hot streak.

Final Napoli-Inter Prediction & Pick: Napoli (+110), Over 2.5 goals (-122)