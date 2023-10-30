Some changes are coming to Big Bird, Oscar's, and Elmo's favorite place, Sesame Street.

The popular long-running children's television series' 56th season will have a creative overhaul when it debuts in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“With any change, you have evolutions, and then you have things that are slightly bigger steps while still staying core to who we are,” Steve Youngwood said, who is the CEO of Sesame Workshop. “We felt like this was a moment to step back and think bigger about how we evolve it.”

Changes coming to Sesame Street

So what's changing?

Most significantly, the “magazine”-style format will become two longer narrative-driven segments. The segments will be paired with Tales from 123, a new animated series. This new format will have two 11-minute story segments and, between them, the new animation.

“It's going to give us an opportunity to dive further into the narrative,” Kay Wilson Stallings, the executive VP and chief creative development and production officer for Sesame Workshop, said.

“Both the A story and the B story will come together in some way to really help us with whatever curricular focus that we're trying to have, what lesson we're trying to make,” Wilson Stallings added. “Kids love a little bit of peril, they love having emotional stakes, and in nine minutes, it's kind of hard to really dive into those areas really effectively. And so, by opening up these segments and making them longer, it's going to give us an opportunity to really serve up what we know from research, what we know from across the industry, what we know from our curriculum and education experts, what we know kids are looking for.”

The longer segments and animated feature will be the biggest major change to Sesame Street since 2016, when the show went from one hour to 30 minutes. Additionally, there will be some other tweaks, such as a signature song in each episode and the Muppet characters addressing the camera to talk to kids.