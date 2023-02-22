Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He had held both belts for 320+ days and the Universal Championship for a historic 900+ days. Reigns is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE superstars of this generation and is earning the right to be mentioned among some of the best wrestlers of all time.

His run as the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table has been nothing short of legendary. Since he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020, he has been the biggest name in professional wrestling. The Bloodline has cemented itself as one of the greatest factions of all time. With Paul Heyman as his “wise man,” Reigns has reached a level that many thought was impossible just a few years ago. Reigns is the best wrestler on the planet right now, and he deserves every bit of praise he gets.

But let’s talk about Seth Rollins. The Architect. The Kingslayer. Monday Night Messiah. The Visionary. Seth “Freakin” Rollins is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. Rollins has already cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer in his 10+ year run with the company. He is the first-ever NXT Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, six-time Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner, two-time Universal Champion, two-time WWE Champion, and a two-time Grand Slam Champion. Rollins has had nothing short of a legendary WWE career, but it’s still far from over.

The 36-year-old superstar has been one of the most entertaining characters on the roster over the last few years. People may criticize his characters and how goofy they may be, but he absolutely kills it every time he’s on television. He makes the most out of every situation and always seems to be involved in everything.

Rollins is by far the most valuable superstar in WWE. Do you need somebody to be a world champion and be the face of your company? Seth’s your guy. Do you need somebody involved in the midcard and help elevate a championship that fans haven’t cared about in years? Seth’s your guy. Do you need somebody who can put over young and returning talent and come out of it still looking strong? Seth’s your guy.

Since joining WWE, Rollins has done it all, as I mentioned earlier. He’s reached the top of the mountain, winning the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania and defeating some of WWE’s biggest stars. He’s held nearly every championship that the company has to offer. And he’s put over young and returning talents like Austin Theory and Cody Rhodes, and he does it better than anybody else. There are not many people who can do what Rollins does on a weekly basis.

That being said, Rollins hasn’t won a world championship in over three years. It makes sense considering Reigns is on a historic run and has held both world championships hostage for almost a year, but that needs to change soon. After WrestleMania, whether Reigns drops one or both of his belts, Rollins needs to be immediately inserted into the world championship scene.

Rollins has sacrificed a lot for the company over the last few years and has still put on some of the best work in his career. He’s lost his previous three WrestleMania matches to Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Cody Rhodes, all guys he helped put over at the time. Rollins has taken hit after hit and sacrificed his legacy and main event image to help the company. He deserves to be rewarded with a world championship reign. Not only that, he deserves a title reign that feels as important as Reigns’ current reign.

That’s a lot to ask for, considering this Bloodline storyline is the greatest story WWE has told in decades. Rollins doesn’t need an Oscar-worthy story to be told for his championship reign to feel important. Rollins can put on some incredible matches with some of the best superstars in WWE. His title reign can be highlighted by his brilliant performances and memorable title defenses. A lot of great stories can be told along the way. None of the stories will reach the heights that the Bloodline story has, but they don’t need to. Phenomenal wrestling and storytelling within those matches are all Rollins needs for a legendary title reign.

If WWE gives Rollins a chance to have a lengthy world championship reign, they certainly won’t regret it. Rollins is more than due for a world championship reign, and it should come soon. Once Roman Reigns loses his belts and steps out of the championship picture, Seth Rollins should immediately take over that top spot.

