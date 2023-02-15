“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has made a significant impact in WWE since returning at WrestleMania last year. It was a feel-good moment for Rhodes, who was returning to the company he left in 2016. This moment was also exciting for fans. Rhodes was the first big star to leave AEW and jump ship to WWE. Although this is a little different since he was originally from WWE, it was still a shocking moment for fans.

While Rhodes was away for six years, he had no problem making a few enemies. Throughout his run on the indies and AEW, he took several shots at WWE, including destroying Triple H’s throne with a sledgehammer at AEW’s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing. Looking back at it, Rhodes has no regrets over the shots he took at WWE over the years.

“Hell no, no, because that’s what he would have done. One of the things I remember, I don’t think I was even Stardust yet. I ran up to Gorilla position, I’m huffing and puffing. I was mad about something, but not really mad, and I knew I should speak to Vince or Hunter. I spoke to Hunter and he said, ‘I totally understand,’ he had his headphones on and was taking time off this segment to have this conversation, ‘Maybe, go in the writer’s room right now and rattle the cages. Make a scene. You’re not getting in trouble, go in and let them know.’ … We have to keep the pot going and grow into these top stars ourselves. I don’t think I’d change a thing. I definitely wouldn’t change the throne.”

It’s safe to say that things may have been a little awkward after Cody Rhodes returned to the company he took multiple shots at over the years. In a recent interview with Barstool’s My Mom’s Basement, Rhodes described the feeling in the locker room when he returned.

“I felt almost like… no one made me feel this way. I felt almost like an outsider, and to a degree, a bit like an enemy. Because we had put on such a battle on Wednesday nights and I had done things and said things. And they weren’t things you can walk back. They are things you live with and there’s reasons for them and you stand by them. But as much as I might’ve felt that way, I was met with familiar faces like a Kofi Kingston,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes also talked about the “ultimate individual,” Seth Rollins, with whom he admits he’ll never get along but has the “utmost respect” for him.

“And then I was met with the ultimate individual Seth Rollins, who’s carrying RAW and just so good and for him to not look at me as the enemy but for him to look at me as an asset. And Seth and I genuinely, if you ask him the same thing, if he was sitting in this chair he’d tell you, he doesn’t like me, I don’t like Seth. We’re not gonna get along ever. However, the utmost respect for him. And for him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking,” Rhodes added.

Judging by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ chemistry in the ring, you would never think they didn’t like each other. In the three matches and few encounters they’ve had over the past year, they have created magic each time. It’s almost like they’re the perfect rivals for one another. Seth Rollins, the man who has carried WWE and Monday Night Raw for years, had to defend his company against an outsider who left to go elsewhere years ago. The story was perfect, and both men deserve the most praise for the work they put into their rivalry.

Seth Rollins deserves credit for allowing Cody Rhodes to come in and beat him three times. Besides Roman Reigns, Rollins is the face of WWE. For him to eat three losses to help legitimize Rhodes speaks volumes about his professionalism. I’m sure it’s not something he was overly thrilled about, but he still did it and did it perfectly. You can tell Rhodes is grateful that Rollins accepted him and was willing to work on this program with him.

In the world of professional wrestling, not every wrestler will get along. That’s the nature of the business and life in general. Not everybody will like each other, but they can still work together and create unforgettable moments. That’s what Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes did throughout this past year, and I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of the two.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!