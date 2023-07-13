Seth Rollins is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history. In his 10-year career, Rollins has won every championship the company has to offer and constantly improves in every aspect. Rollins is the current and inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, former NXT Champion, and has captured the WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, and United States Championships twice each. In addition to all this, Rollins is a 6-time Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner, and a two-time Grand Slam Champion, and his career is still far from over.

Professional wrestling is a very competitive sport, but you want to be the best when you're as talented and passionate as Rollins is. Countless wrestlers work their butt off day and night to claim a top spot in their respective companies. When a wrestler puts in a ton of work, whether improving in the ring, on the mic, or working on their character, they expect to be rewarded in some fashion.

For years, Rollins has been the unsung MVP of WWE. Is Roman Reigns the face of the company? He absolutely is, but Rollins has put the company on his back over the last few years. Reigns is currently on one of the greatest runs in wrestling history, and it's hard not to acknowledge that. On the other hand, Reigns works on a part-time schedule and isn't featured on weekly television. Rollins has been on TV every single week and rarely takes time off. He constantly puts on match of the night, and even year, contenders and has transformed himself into the biggest superstar in the company.

Also, Rollins constantly put other wrestlers over last year and made them look like bigger stars afterward while never losing his momentum. That's impressive in its own right. When a superstar shows up every day, does what he's told, and excels at it while continuing to improve and get over with the fans, you expect that superstar to be rewarded. Granted, Rollins got rewarded by becoming the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion, but Rollins wanted more.

While on the Out of Character podcast, Rollins admitted to having resentment over not main eventing WrestleMania 39.

“Jealousy’s not necessarily the right word,” Rollins said. “At the end of the day, it’s show business, you know? That’s how it works sometimes. … It’s not always a meritocracy, as much as we would love it to be. It’s just not. For me, I took the Logan Paul story and ran with it. I knew we were gonna have an absolute blast because the characters were so diametrically opposed in the audience’s eyes. You had one guy, Logan Paul, that the audience simply detested, and I … had just spun into a guy that everyone was really happy to see every week. Any time you put in the amount of work that I put in last year while somebody else gets the top spot, if you are competitive and you want to be the best, … you’re just gonna have resentment. It’s just gonna be there. And it’s healthy, I think.”

Rollins has every right to feel the way he does about this situation. Did Reigns deserve to main event WrestleMania? Of course he did. Reigns was, and still is, involved in arguably the greatest story in wrestling history. There was no chance Reigns was wrestling on any part of the show besides the main event.

Unfortunately, Seth Rollins couldn't main event night one or two, but The Bloodline story took over WWE. It's tough to see a performer like Rollins wrestling anywhere but the main event, but that's how the business works. As much as he deserved the spot, it's a competitive business, and sometimes you don't get rewarded for all the work you put in.

