For the first third of the 2023 calendar year, there wasn't a hotter feud in the WWE Universe than Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul – which, considering the strength of the feuds over the period of time for Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes is freakin' saying something.

Despite being a certified company man who will pretty much do whatever is needed to help execute the promotion's creative plans, Rollins took particular issue with Paul coming into his sport and making light of the challenges young performers experience trying to break in, bypassing hot dogs and handshakes for guaranteed Premium Live Event matches and incredibly light schedule.

Fast forward three months into the future after a very good match at WrestleMania 39, and it's worth wondering if all of the anger Rollins has pointed toward Paul has subsided or if he remains just as angry at the social media star. Fortunately, Ryan Satin opted to ask Rollins that very question on the latest edition of Out of Character and was met with a very interesting answer indeed from the “Visionary.”

“I’m always disappointed if I feel like my match isn’t going to close the show. I think anybody in my shoes that’s a normal experience to have. If you’ve been at it for this long, kind of grinding away, you want that spotlight. You want to be the name on the marquee, and you want to close the show,” Seth Rollins said via WrestleZone.

“But with that said, I knew that wrestling against Logan Paul was going to be huge in its own way because there are so many people that know who Logan Paul is that have no idea what WWE is, and so we’re still in the kind of ongoing stages of melding those two fan bases, and so I knew that it was going to be a great opportunity for me to have a spotlight with a guy who has just a megaphone on him no matter what he does.

“So to be a part of that and to try to really take my act to the next level and to get it in front of people that may have never seen it before, I was really looking forward to that. Obviously, Logan, I didn’t know what to expect entirely. I had not really worked with him at all prior to the Royal Rumble. He’s super athletic. I knew going in we were going to be able to kind of work with that. It turned out to be one of my favorite WrestleMania matches I’ve ever had actually.”

Considering many fans called Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul one of the best matches, if not the best match period, on a stacked WrestleMania 39 card, Seth Rollins has every right to be proud of his efforts at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” as it exceeded all expectations. While he still may not be the biggest fan of how the “Maverick” handles his business, the results of their pairing sort of speak for themselves.

Seth Rollins is proud to be WWE's go-to guy for special situations.

Expanding upon his match with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins noted that he takes great pride in being one of the guys WWE can throw at incredibly green performers and still get a great match out of them, as to be one of the best performers in professional wrestling, you need to be versatile.

“There’s not a lot of people that the company would trust with a situation like that,” Seth Rollins said. “And so to be able to be one of his first matches and on the biggest stage, a singles match. I felt like there was a lot of trust placed in me to be able to handle the situation well and be that ambassador representative for our industry again to people who may not know and maybe their first introduction, we got to involve KSI who again has another fan base that’s totally foreign to what we do so I thought all around win win win everybody came out of it looking better including the industry as a whole.”

Would Paul have floundered if he wrestled another performer, even a really good one like LA Knight, who was famously left off of the show? Maybe yes, maybe no; Paul has proven he's legit in the ring, and while he may not be ready to lead a match entirely himself against, say, his brother Jake or KSI, he can still turn in a quality effort against most pros. Still, because Seth Rollins is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, the WWE Universe was treated to an awesome match that folks are still talking about three months later.