The Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) take on the sixth-ranked Baylor Bears (8-0) for the Big East-Big-12 Battle! This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Seton Hall-Baylor prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Seton Hall has been off to a good start. They did go 0-2 in the Rady Children's Invitational back in November, but they have won every other game. Kadary Richmond leads the team with 14.7 points per game. He also averages 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. That assist total is tops on the team. Al-Amir Dawes is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game. Jaden Bediako is the leading rebounder with 7.4 per game.

Baylor is back to being one of the best teams in college basketball. They are 8-0, and have wins over Auburn, Oregon State, and Florida. Baylor has also blown out every team not in a power-5 conference. The Bears are led by Ja'Kobe Walter as he is scoring 14.9 points per game. Rayj Dennis is scoring 13.9 points per game, and he leads the team with 6.5 assists. Yves Missi is the 7-foot freshman from Cameroon on the team. He is averaging 9.6 points, and 6.3 rebounds for the Bears in his first season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Baylor Odds

Seton Hall: +11.5 (-112)

Baylor: -11.5 (-108)

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Baylor

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread

Seton Hall will need their defense to step up in a big way in this game. Baylor is one of the best scoring teams in the nation this season, so the Pirates will have their work cut out for them. Seton Hall allows 66.7 points per game, so they are just average on defense. However, they only allow teams to shoot 40 percent from the field, and less than 30 percent from three. They play hard, aggressive defense, and that is what needs to happen in this game. If the Pirates can hold the Bears down in this game, and frustrate them offensively, they should cover the spread.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Baylor is one of the best scoring teams in the nation. This was not an exaggeration. Baylor scores 92.8 points per game this season, and that puts them fourth in the country. Their field goal percentage is top-10 in the country, but their three point percentage is the best. Baylor shoots the ball very well, and that should not change in this game. As long as Baylor plays their game, there is not reason they should have another game scoring at least 80 points. After all, Baylor has just one game this season in which they scored less than 88 points.

Baylor does give up their fair share of points, but they do almost everything better than Seton Hall. Seton Hall has also played two power-5 teams, and they lost both of those games. Baylor is the best team they are going to face, and the game is in Waco, Texas. With Baylor playing at home, this game is theirs to lose.

Final Seton Hall-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Baylor is a very good team this season, and I do not see them losing more than four games. More importantly, I do not see them losing this game. I think Baylor wil blow out Seton Hall and come away with a double-digit win.

Final Seton Hall-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -11.5 (-108), Over 147.5 (-115)