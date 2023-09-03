Sergio Ramos will be returning home.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender has reached a verbal agreement to join Sevilla on a short term deal.

In the process, he rejected proposals from around the world including Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad as well as Galatasaray, FC Porto and the MLS as he preferred to stay closer to home according to ESPN sources.

The 37-year-old has been a free agent since his PSG contract expired earlier this summer.

Although Sevilla president Pepe Castro previously ruled out a move for the Spaniard last month, it appears things have changed with Ramos set to return to his boyhood club after 18 years.

Ramos — born in Camas just outside Seville — departed the team as a teenager for Real Madrid in 2005 where he eventually became a key player and club captain who helped Los Blancos win five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles over a 16-year spell.

His injury time equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final remains one of the most iconic moments of the club's history as they went on to win La Decima in extra time — a result which eventually renewed their dominance in Europe.

Ramos would later join PSG on a free transfer in July 2021 where he spent two seasons and helped the side win back-to-back Ligue 1 crowns.

Sevilla, meanwhile, won another Europa League title earlier this year, but have endured a poor start to their La Liga campaign with three defeats in three. They will be hoping their fortunes change with the arrival of Ramos.