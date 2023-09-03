Former Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been offered a deal to join Al Ittihad and reunite with former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. The Spaniard has been out of action since his contract at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) was terminated this June. He is one of the three big players, alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Ittihad have sent a two-year proposal to Ramos. They have included the option of a break clause in the contract. The Saudi Pro League giants await the decision of the World Cup winner as multiple Turkish clubs have also approached him.

A move to Al Ittihad will see Ramos reunite with Benzema. Both Real Madrid legends have spent 12 years together at the Spanish capital before Ramos left the club in 2021. The Spaniard joined PSG, but it was anything but a successful time for him with the Ligue 1 champions. Although the Spaniard added two Ligue 1 titles to his trophy cabinet, he was a shadow of a player that made him one of the greatest captains to play the game.

The injuries hampered his place in the team, and PSG eventually had to make a decision of offloading him and looking for a fresher face at the back. The Saudi Pro League has attracted many huge football names in the past three months. Ever since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, the Middle East league has seen the arrivals of Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Fabinho this summer. If Ramos joins Al Ittihad, he will be another big name to be part of Saudi Arabia's recruitment.