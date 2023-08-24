Shakur Stevenson believes a fight between himself and Gervonta Davis would be a massive occasion.

A fight between the pair is one that boxing fans would love to watch and as far as Stevenson is concerned, it's the only fight in the sport that interests him as a whole.

If it does happen, the two-weight champion believes it could even be the biggest boxing fight in the world.

“There’s only one fight [that really interests me] … All around boxing – me and Tank will be the biggest boxing fight in the world when it happens,” Stevenson said on the 2nd Wind Podcast (via Boxing Scene). “135 [or] 140 [pounds], I don't know [what weight the fight will happen, but not 147 pounds]. I can see it happening not too far in the future.

“I think Tank will sign that contract, and I’m going to sign the contract too … It's going to happen.”

Stevenson only recently moved up to lightweight with a stoppage win over Shuichiro Yoshino and is set to challenge for the soon-to-be-vacant WBC strap against an opponent that is yet to be decided.

Davis, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Ryan Garcia in a 136-pound catchweight fight earlier this year with his future likely to be at 140 pounds. That said, it wouldn't surprise many if he remained at lightweight for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of the weight, Stevenson acknowledged it will likely take time for a matchup with “Tank” to come to fruition. Stevenson is with Top Rank while Davis is with PBC and the promotions have not had the best track record when it comes to working together.

However, he believes the wait will be worth it.

“There's no denying the fact that it's going to happen,” he added. “Fans are wanting it right now but it kind of takes some time to make that stuff happen. We'll see. I think it's going to happen in the near future.

“At the end of the day, real boxing fans know that this is a crazy fight. There's no denying that I'm going to be one of the biggest superstars in the sport of boxing. When we clash, it's going to be crazy. I can't wait.”

Stevenson is expected to headline an ESPN card on Nov. 16 for the WBC title. Should he become a champion at 135, interest in a Davis fight will greatly increase.