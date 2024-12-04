Over the weekend, actor Shameik Moore, known for voicing Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse films, found himself at the center of social media drama after Hailee Steinfeld announced her engagement to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Following the announcement, Moore shared a reflective post on X, leading fans to speculate he was responding to the engagement, per Screenrant.

“There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try,” Moore wrote. The internet interpreted his words as a disappointed reaction to Steinfeld’s engagement, sparking viral conversations. The actor later clarified in a now-deleted follow-up post, stating he wasn’t aware of the engagement and was simply focused on his goals for the coming years.

Despite his attempt to set the record straight, the internet wasn’t buying it. Some users resurfaced old press tour clips of Moore seemingly making Steinfeld uncomfortable by praising her, fueling criticism. A fan-edited video added further fire to the discourse, highlighting moments that suggested Moore’s admiration for his co-star crossed into awkward territory.

Moore Responds to Controversy at FAN EXPO San Francisco

During a FAN EXPO San Francisco panel, Moore addressed the backlash directly, describing it as “It’s been a tough weekend, my brother. The internet’s been killing me, I’m sorry.” He elaborated on his past comments about Steinfeld, explaining they stemmed from his excitement over collaborating with a castmate during production.

“In this industry, we often record lines separately,” Moore shared. “So, working more closely with Hailee on the second movie felt refreshing and collaborative.” He dismissed the idea that his compliments were anything more than professional appreciation, noting how interviews had been taken out of context to create a misleading narrative.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld and Allen appear unbothered by the controversy. After a decisive 35-10 Buffalo Bills victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Allen expressed feeling “free” during the game, attributing the positive vibes to his engagement. Friends and family of the couple have also shared their excitement, calling the pair “head over heels” for each other.

While Moore navigates internet scrutiny, the newly engaged couple continues to celebrate their milestone. For Moore, the incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of public perception in the digital age.