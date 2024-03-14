Amidst ongoing delays and production hurdles, the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-nominated “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” is facing uncertainty regarding its theatrical release date. Initially slated for release this month, the film's progress has been hindered by strikes and other challenges, leading to speculation that its premiere may be postponed indefinitely. At the recent world premiere of “The Gutter,” actor Shameik Moore, who voices the character of Spider-Man in the animated franchise, offered some insight into the status of “Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse,” TheHollywoodhandle reports.
When asked about his involvement in the sequel, Moore gave a somewhat cryptic response but expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “I can't really speak on that, but I'm really excited to get around to ‘andale àndale!',” Shameik Moore remarked, hinting at his anticipation for the upcoming film.
Shameik Moore when asked if he began voice recording for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE.’ 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/WwXX9XmzQq
— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 14, 2024
Previously, Moore had disclosed that he had not yet commenced voice recording for the movie. However, his recent response, while still ambiguous, suggests that there may be developments underway, leaving fans eager to see what surprises the next installment of the trilogy holds.
In addition to discussing the sequel, Moore reflected on the disappointment of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” missing out on the Best Animated Feature award at the Academy Awards. Admitting to being a “sore loser,” Moore emphasized the significant impact of the film on audiences worldwide, despite not receiving recognition at the ceremony. He assured fans to “get ready” for what lies ahead in the franchise, hinting at the ambitious plans for “Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.”
Waiting For Spider-Man
As anticipation mounts for the sequel, fans eagerly await further updates and announcements regarding its release date and production progress. Despite the challenges, Moore's excitement and dedication to the project serve as a reassuring reminder of the creative team's commitment to delivering another groundbreaking installment in the beloved Spider-Verse saga.