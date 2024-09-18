Basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb of his own when he announced his retirement from sports media and will instead be the general manager for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team. With the news, his ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith issued a farewell message on the show “First Take” Wednesday morning.

In the nearly two-minute clip, Smith sung the praises of Wojnarowski calling him “the best in the business” in the world of sports journalism.

He now returns to his alma mater where as the general manager, he will “serve the coaching staff in managing a wide range of responsibilities including name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities and as a liaison with collectives; transfer portal management; recruit, family and alumni player relationships; professional player programs; and program fundraising.”