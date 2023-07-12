Shania Twain while at Madison Square Garden for her Queen of Me tour, brought a special guest on stage: Hoda Kotb. The Today show host and country music singer have been friends for years, and they celebrated that with the 1997 song “You're Still the One,” per People.

Hoda Kotb surprised the sold-out crowd during Shania Twain's tour stop, gifting her a double diamond platinum record of 1997 breakthrough album Come On Over. The album is now the highest-selling album by a female artist in country-music history. As she accepted the award, Twain joked: “20 million albums are heavy.”

Twain then announced that she'd be reissuing Come On Over, dropping a new version of the LP on Aug. 25. “You guys are the first to know,” Twain said at the show. “I'm very excited about it. It's really amazing how music can go this full cycle and live through generations. And that's, of course, all because of you [and] thanks to you.”

Then came the duet of “You're Still the One.” “Hoda, after all these years of knowing you, we're finally going to sing together,” Twain said.

Backstage, the long time friends discussed their career and music. Twain admitted she never felt freer, “It does feel like I'm having the time of my life. So I'm enjoying it, absorbing it. I'm really looking at the people — really looking at them, absorbing them.”

“I feel more appreciative now than ever in my career,” the country music singer continued. “I'm celebrating loving my voice and the way I sing. It's very satisfying to me to be able to sing out and express myself through my voice again without any reservation and fear.”