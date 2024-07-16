Beloved actress Shannen Doherty died Saturday (July 13) after her battle with breast cancer. However, one day prior to her death, the late Beverly Hills 90210 star finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court,” the legal documents obtained by People read.

After Doherty signed the legal documents to end her 11 year marriage with Iswarienko. The photographer and film producer signed the document to dissolve their married on the July 13 which is the same day the legendary actress died.

The couple began dating in 2008 and got married in October 2011. The pair later separated in January 2023 and Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023.

Shannen Doherty Dies At Age 53

The death of Doherty follows her years-long battle with breast cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was in remission for four years but the cancer returned in 2020 and was diagnosed in stage 4. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, broke the news of her death on Sunday (July 14).

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane said.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane added.

Months prior to her death, Doherty spoke to Entertainment Tonight in how she wanted her battle with cancer to be a beacon of hope for others who are in her same position.

“I just hope that any industry — whether it be the entertainment industry, whether it be banks, whether it be where people are getting jobs — not look at people with stage 4 cancer, with which whatever kind of cancer it is, and count them out and say, ‘Well, they’re gonna get too tired,’ or ‘They’re not gonna remember this,’ or ‘They’re gonna make mistakes,'” she shared.

Friends and former coworkers paid their respects to the late actress who was known for her roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed.

Jennie Garth, who played alongside Doherty in the 90210 series, posted two throwback photos of the two on Instagram and an emotional tribute honoring her late friend.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known,” Garth wrote. “Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her.”

Tori Spelling, who is also a 90210 alum, posted a selfie on her Instagram Story Sunday (July 14) with several heartbreak emojis. She also wrote on the photo, “I don’t have outward words yet, but WE knew and that’s what matters.”