With Thanksgiving approaching, Kenny “The Jet” Smith stepped away from his TNT responsibilities to enjoy time with his family. Filling in for the two-time champion on Inside the NBA was Jalen Rose, who made his debut on the show Tuesday night. The former ESPN analyst appeared right at home, blending seamlessly with Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal as if he had been part of the team for years.

Jalen Rose casually asked Ernie Johnson whether the Inside the NBA crew had any pre-show rituals, similar to LeBron James’ iconic chalk toss, before kicking off their nightly broadcast.

“I gotta ask a question, cause y’all got in the studio before me. Do y’all do a powder toss or something before the show?”

Charles Barkley, intrigued by the question, quickly replied with a firm “No.” It was then that Jalen’s true intent surfaced as he shifted his focus to Shaquille O'Neal.

Jalen Rose roasting Shaquille O'Neal

“You look at Shaq hands?,” Rose said. “He got 150 businesses. You need to invest in some lotion.

The former Most Improved Player quipped that the Big Diesel’s hands were so ashy, it seemed as though he had done his own version of a chalk toss before the show.

The studio burst into laughter, and Shaq, being a good sport, lifted his massive hands for the camera to zoom in. Still, Ernie Johnson wasted no time coming to his colleague’s defense.

“There’s a very good reason for Shaq’s, uh, ashiness at this hour,” Johnson remarked. “We tried our hands at pottery earlier this evening.”

Barkley however, wasn’t going to let EJ rescue Shaq so easily and quickly jumped in, saying, “I did too, and I washed my hands and put lotion on it. I’m not an animal.”

Ultimately, O’Neal couldn’t dodge the playful accusations. Rose’s remark might even inspire the four-time NBA champion turned business mogul to explore his next investment opportunity.

A season on ESPN might compare to just one night on TNT. Inside the NBA is often regarded as the best studio show in sports, making it a prime stage for any NBA analyst to display their skills. However, with the show’s reputation for unmatched chemistry, breaking into the dynamic during a single appearance can be a scary challenge for any newcomer.

A veteran NBA analyst in Jalen Rose

No one expected Rose to feel intimidated about discussing basketball on TNT, and he proved them right by fully embracing the show’s antics. He roasted Barkley for his “welding glasses,” took part in a pottery lesson, called out Drake for suing Kendrick Lamar, and poked fun at Shaq’s dry skin.

Rose was consistently regarded as a strong NBA analyst during his 10 seasons on Countdown, but the show never quite matched the chemistry that Inside the NBA has. The lack of chemistry on Countdown is often attributed to its ever-changing lineup of hosts and analysts.

However, on Tuesday night, Rose and Inside the NBA demonstrated that chemistry can be formed in a single evening. Rose deserves credit for seamlessly fitting in, even for just one night, while Inside the NBA deserves recognition for creating an environment where a newcomer can easily integrate into their well-established dynamic.

There may not be a permanent spot for Rose on Inside the NBA at the moment, but if he becomes one of their go-to analysts off the bench, it would be intriguing to see him return to ESPN next season through his association with the show.