Shaquille O'Neal is getting candid about his past relationships and what he believes will be the outcome of his previous transgressions when it comes to looking for love in the future.

In a conversation with Chicago Sky's Angel Reese on her podcast Unapologetically Angel, the four-time NBA champ was asked if he would ever try getting married again.

“Probably not,” O'Neal responded. “I’m gonna end up alone.”

O'Neal was previously married to Shaunie Henderson whom he shares four children with: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. The former NBA player also has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh and Henderson has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship.

“I already know it,” he explained, “Because y’all be making rules up as you go along. There's no handbook on how to be the perfect man or perfect husband.”

The former Lakers center's marriage with Henderson was plagued with cheating on the former athlete's account, which ultimately was a reason why the couple filed for divorce in 2011. Henderson remarried in 2022 to media personality Keion Henderson.

“If I’m not physically seeing somebody — me, the Diesel — and I’m with you everyday and you know my schedule, it shouldn’t matter what I’m doing on my phone. It’s not cheating,” the former athlete declared. “And then you can’t tell me that’s worse than cheating. It’s not.”

“I just don’t understand that,” he added.

Shaquille O'Neal Gets Backlash For Comments About WNBA

Later on in the conversation between Reese and O'Neal, things got a tad awkward and made headlines for the former athlete's comments about the WNBA. The pro ballers were talking about how the WNBA can attract more fans when O'Neal made a sexualized comment towards the Chicago Sky player suggesting that if players were shorter shorts — providing the example of Reese's appearance on Nick Cannon's Wild ‘N Out earlier this month when she wore shorts — they could attract more fans.

“Imagine you in the same little shorts you had on at the Wild ‘N Out show dunking,” he said.

Reese's reaction to O'Neal's comments went viral when the WNBA star seemingly felt uncomfortable by his suggestion, responding, “Okay. Alright. Alright. Alright. Alright,” to try to move on to another topic.

You can watch the full Shaq episode on Reese's podcast below: