UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway kicks off the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Shara Magomedov and ArmenPetrosyan. Magomedov remained unbeaten after securing the unanimous decision victory in his last fight meanwhile, Petrosyan suffered his second defeat inside the Octagon getting submitted in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Magomedov-Petrosyan prediction and pick.

Shara Magomedov (14-0) remained undefeated after he got a hard-fought decision victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk. He is now 3-0 in his UFC career with one of those three wins coming by knockout. “Bullet” will be looking to keep his unbeaten streak intact when he takes on Armen Petrosyan this weekend.

Armen Petrosyan (8-3) suffered only the second defeat of his UFC career when he was submitted by Rodolfo Vieira in the first round via arm-triangle choke. He is now 2-2 in his UFC career with both of those wins coming via unanimous decision. Now, “Superman” will be looking to derail the hype train of Shara Magomedov and get back on track this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the Magomedov-Petrosyan UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Shara Magomedov-Armen Petrosyan Odds

Shara Magomedov: -155

Armen Petrosyan: +130

Over 2.5 rounds: -315

Under 2.5 rounds: +230

Why Shara Magomedov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Michal Oleksiejczuk – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 (11KO/TKO)

Shara Magomedov is set to make a significant impact at UFC 308 by defeating Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight clash. Magomedov’s impressive striking ability, honed through years of training in various martial arts disciplines, gives him a distinct advantage in stand-up exchanges. Known for his precision and power, Magomedov can exploit Petrosyan’s defensive vulnerabilities, especially given Petrosyan’s occasional lapses in maintaining a tight guard. Furthermore, Magomedov’s reach and height advantage will allow him to keep Petrosyan at bay, effectively controlling the distance and dictating the pace of the fight.

In addition to his striking prowess, Magomedov’s grappling skills could play a crucial role in this matchup. While Petrosyan is primarily a striker, Magomedov has shown versatility in his striking arsenal. This dual-threat capability can keep Petrosyan guessing and off-balance throughout the fight. Moreover, Magomedov’s conditioning and ability to maintain a high pace over three rounds will be instrumental in wearing down Petrosyan, who has shown signs of fatigue in past bouts. By combining his striking accuracy with strategic exchanges, Shara Magomedov is well-positioned to secure a victory and continue his ascent in the UFC middleweight division.

Why Armen Petrosyan Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Rodolfo Vieira – SUB R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Armen Petrosyan is poised to hand Shara Magomedov his first professional loss at UFC 308 this weekend, showcasing his superior striking technique and experience. Petrosyan’s extensive kickboxing background gives him a significant edge in the stand-up game, where he lands an impressive 5.93 significant strikes per minute with 55% accuracy. His ability to maintain distance and pick apart opponents with precise combinations will be crucial against the aggressive style of Magomedov. Furthermore, Petrosyan’s experience against high-level competition in the UFC, including victories over A.J. Dobson and Christian Leroy Duncan, has prepared him for the challenge Magomedov presents.

While Magomedov remains undefeated, his recent performances have fallen short of the hype surrounding him. Despite his power, Magomedov has struggled to secure finishes in the UFC, with two of his three wins coming by decision. Petrosyan’s superior technical striking and ability to avoid damage, absorbing only 2.93 significant strikes per minute, will frustrate Magomedov and expose the gaps in his game. Additionally, Petrosyan’s training history with Magomedov gives him unique insight into his opponent’s tendencies and weaknesses. This knowledge, combined with Petrosyan’s well-rounded skill set and tactical approach, will allow him to outmaneuver Magomedov and secure a decisive victory, potentially by decision or late stoppage.

Final Shara Magomedov-Armen Petrosyan Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to kick things off on the main card between these two middleweight contenders. Shara Magomedov will be looking to extend his winning streak to 15 wins in a row and remain unbeaten meanwhile, Petrosyan will be looking to get back into the win column and derail the Magomedov hype train this weekend. Ultimately, while Magomedov is as skilled as he is, he has shown some weaknesses in his game, especially his grappling and the way a striker like Michal Oleksiejczuk was able to take him down and take his back someone who is as experienced as Petrosyan can replicate that same success much like he did against Christian Leroy Duncan as Petrosyan goes in there to mix in his striking along with his takedowns to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards and give Magomedov the first loss of his career.

Final Shara Magomedov-Armen Petrosyan Prediction & Pick: Armen Petrosyan (+130), Over 2.5 Rounds (-315)