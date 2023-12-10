The San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Sharks-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Sharks have struggled this season, but they are playing really well on this road trip. However, they have played the Golden Knights twice already this season, and lose both games. In those two games, the Sharks have managed to score just one goal. Filip Zadina has scored the lone goal for the Sharks in the two games they have played against Vegas. San Jose used the same goalie in both games, and he has given up nine total goals against the Golden Knights this season.

The Golden Knights are one of the better teams in hockey this season. They are 18-5-5, and they have won four of their last five games. In the two games against the Sharks, Alec Martinez has scored two of his three goals this season. Seven other players on Vegas have scored a goal in the two games, as well. Alex Pietrangelo and William Karlsson have recorded four points in each against the Sharks, as well.

Mackenzie Blackwood and Jiri Patera are expected to be the starting goalies in this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Golden Knights Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+112)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose has been crushed by Vegas this season, but they have been playing well lately. The Sharks are wrapping up a six-game road trip in this one, and they have really shot the puck well. In the five games played on their road trip so far, the Sharks are averaging over four goals per game. San Jose has scored at least five goals in four of the games. This is the type of scoring the Sharks will have to do if they want to cover the spread or win. The Golden Knights have been able to score on them, so if San Jose can continue to score well, they should be able to keep this game within a goal.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vegas is a very good team, and they are even better at home. For starts, the Golden Knights are 9-2-2 at home this season. In those games, they allow less than two goals per game. Vegas has played well in the defensive zone, and their goalies have been brick walls in net. The Sharks have a lot of confidence coming into this game, so the Golden Knights need to find a way to remain strong defensively in this game.

Vegas has scored six goals in each of their last two games. For as good as the Sharks have beens scoring, they have been just as bad defending. The Golden Knights will have a chance to put up four or five goals in this game, and that would help them cover this spread with ease. As long as the Golden Knights play as they have against the Sharks this season, they will cover the spread.

Final Sharks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

I will not discount the fact that the Sharks are playing a lot better. However, Vegas has their number this season. I expect that to continue in this game. I am going to take the Golden Knights to cover this spread.

Final Sharks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knight -1.5 (-134), Over 6.5 (+110)