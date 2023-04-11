A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

San Jose Sharks star defenseman Erik Karlsson joined an extremely exclusive NHL club Monday night when he came away with two points, albeit in a 6-2 road loss at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. With two goals in that game, Karlsson became just the first defenseman in the NHL in 27 years to reach the 100-point mark in a single season.

Karlsson scored an even-strength goal in the first period and then again on the power play in the third period of the Winnipeg game.

There’s another goal Erik Karlsson is looking to hit this season, though, and that’s playing in all 82 games for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign when he was still starring for the Ottawa Senators.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a tough accomplishment to do, to play all 82 games every year,” Erik Karlsson said after the loss to the Jets, via Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. “That’s something myself, and I think everybody else that plays this game takes a lot of pride in it. We got two more to go, hopefully get to that milestone.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Injuries greatly limited Erik Karlsson’s chances to play an entire season over the last several years. In fact, in the four prior seasons, he had not hit the ice in more than 56 games.

Erik Karlsson is so close to reaching the 82-game mark again, with only two games left to play in the regular season for the Sharks.

The Sharks, who are out of contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will be in Alberta to face the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and the Edmonton Oilers on Thurssday.