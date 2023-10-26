The San Jose Sharks continue to search for their first win as they head to Amalie Arena to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Sharks-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Sharks lost 3-1 to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Initially, it looked like they had a chance after striking first with a powerplay goal from Fabian Zetterlund. But they collapsed a minute later when Carter Verhaeghe found the back of the net. Then, Sam Reinhart struck for a powerplay goal slightly later. The Panthers put it away in the third with an empty-net goal to win the game.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves for the Sharks. Also, the Sharks won 62 percent of their faceoffs while going 1 for 3 on the powerplay. But they also went 3 for 4 on the penalty kill and delivered 25 hits while blocking 23 shots.

The Lightning defeated the Hurricanes 3-0 on Tuesday. At first, it was scoreless. With one minute left in the first period, Brayden Point converted a powerplay goal to make it 1-0 Bolts. Then, Alex Barre-Boulet added a goal in the second period, and Nicholas Paul tallied one in the third. The Lightning won 52 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 4 on the powerplay while killing all four penalties they took. The Bolts delved out nine hits while blocking 17 shots. Lastly, Jonas Johansson stopped all 32 shots he faced for the shutout.

The Lightning won 6 of 7 and 8 of 10 in this series. However, the Sharks won the last game 4-3 at Amalie Arena last season. The Bolts have won 4 of 5 at home against the Sharks. Amazingly, the teams have combined for over 6.5 goals in 3 of 4 games and 5 of 7.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Lightning Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+105)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-126)

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Lightning

Time: 7:1o PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, NBCS and Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread

The Sharks do not have a great team and have struggled to score or defend the net. Yet, some playmakers can make a difference in this game. The offense will need to contribute.

Tomas Hertl has one goal and four assists while winning 79 faceoffs. Also, Zetterlund has two goals and one assist. Filip Zadina has two goals. Unfortunately, not many weapons on this team can light the lamp.

The Sharks have two options they can use in the net. First, there is Blackwood, who is 0-3-1 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. Kaapo Kahkonen is 0-2 with a 3.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. Who takes the net for this one?

The Sharks must not take too many penalties. Unfortunately, the penalty kill doomed them on Tuesday, and the Sharks will need to be a lot more careful if they want to steal a victory at Amalie Arena.

The Sharks will cover the spread if they can generate some offense. Then, the Sharks must avoid boneheaded mistakes and not take pointless penalties.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Lightning have endured so far this season, coming in with a record of 3-2-2, despite not having the services of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is out until December at the earliest. The offense still has some playmakers that can make a difference.

Nikita Kucherov has six goals and four assists this season. Meanwhile, Point now has one goal and eight assists. Defenseman Victor Hedman has one goal and six assists. Likewise, Brandon Hagel has four goals and three assists. Steven Stamkos has notched two goals and four assists. Also, Nicholas Paul has four goals and two assists.

Goalie Johansson now is 3-1-2 with a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. Ultimately, he will hold the reigns until Vasilevskiy returns from his injury. The Lightning will rely on him. Also, they hope to kill off any penalties they accrue in front of him.

The Lightning will cover the spread if their offense continues to gel and strikes early and often. Additionally, the defense must not slack off and play well in front of their goalie.

Final Sharks-Lightning Prediction & Pick

If Vasilevskiy were starting, this would likely be an easy Lightning win. However, despite the shutout on Tuesday, Johansson has not played that well this season. He is a wildcard and is difficult to trust. Therefore, expect this to be closer than usual. The Sharks will make this a game and ensure they give the Lightning a tough game. Also, expect a lot of goals.

Final Sharks-Lightning Prediction & Pick: San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+105) and Over: 6.5 (-114)