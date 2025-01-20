ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks head to the Music City to take on the Nashville Predators Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Predators prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sharks-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Predators Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: +275

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network South

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

San Jose has to start playing better in the defensive zone. The good news for the Sharks is the Predators are not great in the offensive zone. In fact, the Predators score just 2.53 goals per game, which is the second-lowest in the NHL. Nashville's 8.6 shot percentage is also the second-lowest in the league. Nashville does take the ninth-most shots per game, so they are just not good at finding the back of the net. If the Sharks can hold the Predators to under four goals, there is a great chance for them to at least cover the spread.

Yaroslav Askarov is expected to start in net for the Sharks this game. He has not played much this season, but when he is on the ice, he plays well. Askarov has allowed just 2.39 goals per game in his eight games, and his save percentage is .917. As mentioned, the Predators are not a team that scores the puck well, so Askarov is at an advantage Tuesday night. If he can play well in net, the Sharks will be able to win.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are playing good hockey right now. They have won three straight games, and their production in the offensive zone has greatly increased. In their last three games, the Predators have scored 4.33 goals per game with a shot percentage of 12.7. Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos have beena the forefront of that. They have each scored four goals in those three games, and Stamkos has done it on just six shots. If Nashville can keep up what they are doing, and those two players have another good game, the Predators will win.

San Jose has struggled on both sides of the ice this season. They are allowing the second-most goals per game this season while scoring the third-fewest. If you can not score, you have to defend, and the Sharks do neither of those things. The Predators have a great chance to be good on both ends of the ice. In fact, when the Predators score 3+ goals this season, they are 14-5-1. They should be able to reach that mark easily Tuesday night. If they do, expect Nashville to win.

Final Sharks-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Predators are the better team, but not by much. Still, they should be able to win this game. San Jose is coming off a physical game against the Boston Bruins, so they are going to be tired and bruised. Nashville is well rested, and they are playing some great hockey right now. I fully expect the Predators to extend their winning streak Tuesday night. I will take Nashville to cover the spread against the Sharks at home.

Final Sharks-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators -1.5 (-134)