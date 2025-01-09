ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks hit the road for the first time in the new year as they face the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Sharks come into the game at 13-24-6 on the year, which places them in last in the Pacific Division. They have won just two of their last 11 games, and last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights would score twice, just 90 seconds apart in the first period to take the lead in the first period. In the second period, William Eklund scored to make it a one-goal game. Still, the Golden Knights would extend the lead in the third period and would hold on to win the game 4-2.

Meanwhile, it has been an up-and-down year for the Utah Hockey Club. they are 17-16-7 on the year, but have just one win in their last eight games. In their last game, they faced the Florida Panthers. Sam Reinhart opened the scoring, but not until the second period, giving the Panthers the 1-0 lead. In the third, the Panthers would extend the lead, but Utah would make it a one-goal game on a Logan Cooley power play goal. Still, the Panthers would add two empty net goals to win the game 4-1.

Here are the Sharks-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Utah Hockey Club Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +198

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Sharks vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Mikael Granlund, who could be in line for a contract extension, leads the team in assists and points this year. Granlund comes into the game with 11 goals and 24 assists, good for 35 points. Further, he has three goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund has 11 goals and 15 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by William Eklund, who is second on the team in points with eight goals and 22 assists this year.

Third on the team in points, and leading the second line is Machlin Celebrini. He comes in with 13 goals and 15 assists, with four goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli, who leads the third line, is fifth on the team in points, with 15 goals and 11 assists. His goal total leads the team this year.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Clayton Keller leads the team in assists and points this year, playing from the top line. Keller leads the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 26 assists, good for 40 points. He has four goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz. Hayton comes in with seven goals and ten assists this year, while Schmaltz comes in with six goals and 23 assists. He has also been solid on the power play, with three goals and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther have been great on the second line. Cooley is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 11 goals and 24 assists. He also has six goals and seven assists on the power play. Guenther leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 16 goals and 18 assists on the year. He has seven goals and nine assists on the power play.

Karel Vejmelka has been great this year and is expected to be in goal for Utah in this one. He is 9-11-2 on the year with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Vejmelka is top ten in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year.

Utah is expected to shoot on Alexandar Georgiev of the Sharks. Georgiev is returning from injury and is just 1-6-0 as a member of the Sharks. He is 9-12-0 with a 3.53 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage overall. He has given up three or more goals in each of his last five starts, losing all five.

Final Sharks-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game with some struggles, but the Utah Hockey Club is favored in terms of odds in this one. The big difference between the teams is the defense. Utah allowed three goals per game, 13th in the NHL. The Sharks allow 3.47 per game, 29th in the NHL. Utah is also the better-scoring team. It may be close with how much these two are struggling, but Utah will get the win.

Final Sharks-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (-245)